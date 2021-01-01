Tosot 20-Pint Capacity 1,500 sq. ft. Energy Star Dehumidifier for Home, Basement, Bedroom or Bathroom, Whites

About 2019 New DOE Dehumidifier: Under the revised 2019 DOE standards, dehumidifiers were tested in a room condition of 65°F and a relative humidity level of 60%. (While the dehumidifiers were tested in a room condition of 80°F and 60% Relative humidity based on 2012 DOE standards). TOSOT NEW 20 PINT unit could still remove 30 pints of water if you put it in an 80°F room with 60% humidity, but it is more realistic to say that it can remove 20 pints of water if you have a 65°F room at 60% humidity. NEW DOE 20 Pint would perform the same with previous 30 pint in either environment. About TOSOT: Our goal at TOSOT is to be the home appliance brand you can trust. From the moment you discover us to the first time you open the box, all of our efforts are dedicated to becoming the brand you can count on. As we grow and evolve, our mission will always be the same-- to improve the quality of your home by offering thoughtful, carefully designed products. The way to a quality life starts with a quality home. Color: Whites.