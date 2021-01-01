Oxford 20 Piece Red Collection Quartier Dinnerware Set

Advertisement
High-quality exterior enamel protects against metal marks and other damage. 100% Lead-Free High Grade Ceramic ware Hard-wearing, impermeable finish fired at high temperatures - less than 1% porosity 7 dinner plates, 4 soup plates, 4 dessert plates, 4 double espresso sets (cup and saucer) Professional Grade, anti-scratch Porcelain. Unmatched thermal resistance. Safe for the freezer, microwave and dishwasher Less than 1% porosity, blocking moisture absorption which can lead to cracking, crazing and rippling along the interior Dinnerware; ceramics; ceramic; modern; dinner set; oxford; bone china; porcelain; plate set; dinner plate; porcelain plate; dinnerware set; stoneware; set; modern plates; coup; loop; set of plates, Weight: 25.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Oxford