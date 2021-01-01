Keep your beautiful floors damage free with SoftTouch 3/4 In. round self-stick felt pads. Perfect for all hard floor surfaces such as hardwood, laminate, linoleum, tile and vinyl. The extra strength self-adhesive backing makes the pads easy to install- just peel and stick to apply. Protect your furniture and countertops as well using SoftTouch felt pads on decor items, electronics and small appliances. Available in multiple sizes, shapes and color options; there is a solution for every piece of furniture in your home. SoftTouch by Waxman has been trusted in heavy duty surface protection for over 35 years. SoftTouch 20-Pack 3/4-in Oatmeal Round Felt Pad | 4718595L