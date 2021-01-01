84.20 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Bocci - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (BOC-84.20-LED-12-96)

The 84.20 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Bocci creates a landscape of illumination composed of individually formed glass spheres. From designer and sculptor Omer Arbel, this piece fills visual space, aligning with his belief that we need cues to form a connection to environments we cannot occupy ourselves. Poured into a fine copper mesh basket, a white glass moil escapes through the texture around it. This creates soft, pillowed shapes after being plunged into hot clear glass, capturing the delicate design. During the fabrication process, the metal layer sometimes crinkles and folds, while the outer glass forms subtle undulations that magnify the unique qualities within, for a collection of beautifully distinctive pieces. In 2005, Bocci began with just one product: the 14 pendant light, which quickly became a modern design success. Today, Bocci offers a collection of contemporary lighting, often in the form of single and multi-light pendants and chandeliers. With headquarters in Vancouver and Berlin, Bocci is structured as a cooperative group of designers, artisans, technicians and more who work together to develop more extraordinary objects. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: White. Finish: Copper