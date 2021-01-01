73.20 Grey Multi-Light Pendant Light by Bocci (BOC-73.20-RND-Grey 1-LED-30-60)

The 73.20 Grey Multi-Light Pendant Light from Bocci offers a visual and tactile experience through a surrounding composition of organic blown glass volumes. Designer Omer Arbels process is described as a material exploration. The pendant speaks for the designers motto of allowing the material to take on its natural look and feel. The glassblowing process is refined to give the material an organic, sculptural feel. Each glass volume produces characteristic folds that draw the eye. The folds create a tactile sensation, enhanced with a touch of ambient light. LEDs light billows through each volume, leaving one with a mysterious silhouette and a bright, activating glow. In 2005, Bocci began with just one product: the 14 pendant light, which quickly became a modern design success. Today, Bocci offers a collection of contemporary lighting, often in the form of single and multi-light pendants and chandeliers. With headquarters in Vancouver and Berlin, Bocci is structured as a cooperative group of designers, artisans, technicians and more who work together to develop more extraordinary objects. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Grey.