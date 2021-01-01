73.20 LED Multi-Light Pendant by Bocci - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (BOC-73.20-SQ-24-120)

The 73.20 LED Multi-Light Pendant by Omer Arbel is an instant showpiece in any room â€“ whether an entryway or the living room. It is comprised of numerous glistening glass shapes which are formed using fabric molds for a truly one of a kind appearance. Each pendant is at a varying height for a textural, multi-dimensional effect. In 2005, Bocci began with just one product: the 14 pendant light, which quickly became a modern design success. Today, Bocci offers a collection of contemporary lighting, often in the form of single and multi-light pendants and chandeliers. With headquarters in Vancouver and Berlin, Bocci is structured as a cooperative group of designers, artisans, technicians and more who work together to develop more extraordinary objects. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Clear.