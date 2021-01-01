CASAINC 20 lbs. Resin Half Round Patio Umbrella Base in Black

This beautiful 20 in. half round umbrella base is useful for holding your umbrella securely into place. It features ornate flower design with an antique finish that brings an old world flare to any patio, deck or garden space. The adjustable base securely houses standard umbrella pole sizes and adjusts to prevent wobble-free use while you're enjoying an alfresco meal or just soaking up the shade on a hot summer day. It is good for half round umbrella, don't hesitate to buy on. Color: Black.