AccuCold 20 Inch 20" Undercounter Counter Depth Compact All-Refrigerator CM421BL7

4.1 cu. ft. Freestanding Compact Commercial Refrigerator with 2 Adjustable Glass Shelves, 1 Crisper Drawer with Glass Cover and Freezer Compartment: Black. ETL-S listed to NSF standards for commercial use. Full 4.1 cu. ft. capacity inside conveniently slim footprint. Allows the unit to be used freestanding. Easy to clean with more depth for storage. Top-mounted for convenient security. Keep your options flexible with a reversible door that is easy to switch when your arrangement changes. Secure three-pronged cord for added unit safety. Environmentally friendly design with no ozone-damaging chemicals. Rearrange refrigerator space to accommodate all sizes or remove shelves for simple clean-up. Get the longest life and best taste out of produce by storing fruits and greens in a bottom crisper. Turn the light on and off with a convenient rocker switch. Manage the temperature with ease and accuracy. Efficient performance with reliable temperature stability. Capacity: 4.1 cu. ft. Door Swing: Right Hinge, Reversible. Thermostat Type: Dial. Light: Yes. Electrical Requirements: 115V/60Hz/15A. US Electrical Safety: ETL. Canadian Electrical Safety: ETL-C. Sanitation: ETL-S for Commercial Applications. High Side PSI: 205.0. Low Side PSI: 103.0. Refrigerant Type: R134a. Freon: 1.75 Oz. Number of Shelves: 2 Full-Width Glass Adjustable/Removable. Number of Drawers: 1 Crisper with Glass Cover. Defrost: Manual. Parts and Labor: 1 Year. Compressor: 5 Years. Interior Width: 15 3/4". Interior Depth: 17 3/4". Interior Height: 28 3/4". Width: 19 1/4". Depth without Handle: 21 2/5". Depth with Handle: 23". Depth with Door at 90°: 39 1/2". Height without Hinges: 33 1/2". Height to Hinge Cap: 34". Product Weight: 80 Lbs. Shipping Weight: 57 Lbs.