LITTON LANE 20 in. x 71 in. Rectangular White Wood Ladder Mirror Shelf with Baskets

Absolutely unique, this 71" ladder shelf has it all. The ladder has two hanging basket shelves; ideal for books or magazines and is topped with a 15" round mirror at the top. Crafted from wood and topped with a smooth opaque white finish this shelf ladder offers function and style that blends into any coastal, modern, or cottage styled home. This item comes shipped in one carton. Suitable for indoor use only. Holds up to 20 lbs. Contemporary design.