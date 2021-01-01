The Allen + Roth solid color bath rug is the perfect bathroom basic. Bring a spa-like feel to your bathroom by adding this ultra soft and plush bath rug to your space. The non-skid backing will keep this bath rug in place while you step out from the bath or shower. In classic bath colors, this simple and soft bath rug, made with durable polyester yarn, will effortlessly match your towels and bath accessories. These durable yarns are stain resistant and low linting, which ensures that your bath rug looks great over time. allen + roth 20 In. x 32 In. Microfiber Bath Rug in White Polyester | 21926