LITTON LANE 20 in. x 26 in. Brown Metal Industrial Buffet Chest

A stylish 3 tier tray chest perfect for Industrial, Rustic or Modern Home Design. Useful and elegant, chests are more than just a place to store clutter and place a lamp. Add a unique stylish storage to your living room, hallway, or bedroom with this chest. This item comes with mounting hardware to prevent tipping. This item comes shipped in one carton. This industrial accent furniture has 3 slide-out drawers; each measures 17.75 in. L x 12.75 in. W x 6.50 in. H and with the depth of 6.5". Suitable for indoor use only. This 3-tier storage chest can support up to 100 lbs. Industrial theme. Color: Brown.