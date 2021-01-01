LR Home Textured Neutral Beige / White 20 in. x 20 in. Embroidered Standard Throw Pillow

Designed to thrill, our pillow collection will add intricate mastery and eye pleasing designs to any room. This particular addition dwells perfectly on a comfy couch, bed, or bench. This pillow is a wonderful neutral addition to a variety of styles. The textured portions are soft to the touch and feature intricate embroidery. Hand-crafted with the customer in mind, there is no compromise of comfort and style with the pillow line we create. Color: Beige / White.