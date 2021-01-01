Stupell Industries 20 in. x 16in. "Abstract Alabama Agate Blue US State Design" by Ziwei Li Canvas Wall Art, Multi-Colored

Set of 2- amery iron frame vintage cappuccino faux leather dining chair modern, bold and style are the statements of this dining chair. Upholstered seating with rustic effect makes this chair unique, while iron frame adds stability and durability. Simple modern design and neutral color scheme help this chair to match your other home decor pieces with ease and style. Floor protectors attached to the bottom of the frame can be adjusted for even standing. Assembly needed. This chair can be cleaned with a dry cloth. Matching counter stool and bar stool are also available (sold separately). Features, adjustable floor protectors for even base black metal frame rustic effect upholstery assembly required product dimensions, 18.75 in. W x 21.25 in. D x 32.5 in. H weight, 11.25 lbs. seat, 18.75 in. W x 15 in. D x 19 in. H, seat cushion, 2 in. thick, back, 16 in. W x 6.5 in. D x 13 in. H, back cushion, 2 in. thick, legs, 18.5 in. H. Color: Multi-Colored.