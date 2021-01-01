Chicology 20 in. W x 72 in. L Striped Khaki Zebra Horizontal Roller Shade, Striped Khaki (Dual Layer & Privacy)

With their unique design and appearance, Chicology Free-Stop Cordless Zebra Roller Shade is the shade of choice for those who are bold. Zebras are dual-layered shades that enable you to easily switch between sheer and privacy. Simply pull the shade slightly for sheer, to enjoy beautiful light effects and the outside view, and for privacy, to create peace of mind in your home. A hard cassette valance comes included, and the Free-Stop cordless mechanism is precise and smooth. Unlike other spring roller mechanisms, Free-Stop works smoothly, the way you would expect. No need to tug, simply pull or lift the shade with the lift of a finger. Ideal homes with small children and pets; our shade meets and exceeds ANSI child safety regulations. This shade is durable and ideal for kitchen, bathroom, office, bedroom, garage, den, family room, nursery, and more. The installation is a quick 3-step process. Capable of inside or outside mount. For all mounts, a half inch is deducted on the width for a snug fit. A minimum of 3-inches depth is required for inside mount. Note: there is about an inch gap between fabric and valance to allow for the cordless mechanism. Color: Striped Khaki (Dual Layer & Privacy).