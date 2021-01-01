CASAINC 20 in. W x 6 in. D Wall Mounted Adjustable Medicine Storage Cabinet with Mirror in White

This wall mounted mirror cabinet combines stylish and functionality to create a modern home furnishing which is ideal for use in bathroom and bedroom. With brown finish elegant and simple appearance, this mirror cabinet will well match with your furniture in your home. It can perfectly blend in various decoration styles and leave your guests a deep impression. Featuring 2-tier cabinet with mirror, this cabinet adds storage space to your room. It is a ideal option for small bathroom. It has sufficient space to storing and organizing linens, toiletries, and bath essentials like soaps, shampoos, body wash, and more. The design of door not only hide the item but also keep moisture and dust out. This cabinet is made of thick MDF board with smooth paint, waterproof and anti-corrosion, which ensures durable and sturdy. So, don't worry, this mirror cabinet can provide long time service for your family. Don't hesitate to buy it. Color: White.