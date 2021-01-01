Nearly Natural 20 in. Sansevieria Artificial Plant (Set of 6)

Create your own evergreens arrangement with this set of six artificial sansevieria plants boasting realistically pointed leaves fanning from a single stem. Reaching 20 in. high, theyre great for arranging along a dresser or cabinet. Silk plants are manufactured using synthetic materials, such as polyester material or plastic, and are well designed and constructed to be like in appearance. This item may need to be re-shaped when removed from the secure box to allow it to reach its fullest size. Your plant will look beautiful for years to come; simply wipe clean with a soft dry cloth when needed.