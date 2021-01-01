LITTON LANE 20 in. Pink Metal Rooster Planter for Outdoor Plants with Stand

Beautify eclectic and boho flowerbeds, gardens, backyards, and lawns with this iron-made pink rooster planter. It's molded with a fun shape and painted with colorful flowers to catch eyes and complement outdoor garden themes. This garden statue balances on a U-shaped base. Keep it sturdy by staking it into the ground or by placing sandbags or big rocks on the attached metal base. Use as plant holders or accent pieces in your contemporary-styled entryway, living room, kitchen, or patio Wipe clean with a dry cloth. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use Pot doesn’t have drainage holes Eclectic design. This item comes shipped in one carton.