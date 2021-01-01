Nothing ties a room together better than a traditional mirror, and the one you choose to place in your home should reflect your personality and style. We hear you. Inspired by a rustic farmstead door, our FirsTime and Co.® Ingram Farmhouse Barn Door Mirror With Shelf is a functional and stylish update to any space. Its black metal caster hardware and industrial shelf accent a rugged gray wood frame. This versatile mirror is an eye-catching piece of wall decor perfect for an entryway or any room. Finding the right mirror to suit your style has never been easier thanks to our wide range of FirsTime and Co.® home living products. FirsTime 20-in L x 20-in W Gray Framed Wall Mirror | 70294