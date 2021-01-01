From empire art direct
Empire Art Direct 20-in H x 16-in W Animals Print on Canvas Cotton | GIC-H1117-1620
Artist Lucia Heffernan portrays affable and funny animals in human situations, hoping to give animals a voice and personality. By imagining what animals might do, Lucia uses her paint brushes to shine spotlight on their innocence and raw instincts. In this 16in x 20in canvas on solid fir wood, Heffernan displays a thirsty pug trying to learn how to catch all the ladies. Empire Art Direct 20-in H x 16-in W Animals Print on Canvas Cotton | GIC-H1117-1620