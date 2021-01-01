Niche 20 in. H x 13 in. W x 13 in. D Cherry Wood 2-Cube Storage Organizer, Cherry/ Teal

Let your creativity run wild with Cubo. This innovative set of 1 Full Size and 1 Half Size storage cubes by Niche are designed to fasten together in any direction. Cubes connect to one another with spring pins, making it easy to customize and create a storage system just for you with a single cube to a set of 12 or more. There's no "right" way to use them because all sides measure the same. Perfect to clean up clutter in closets, entryways, laundry and storage rooms, as a bookcase, nightstand or media storage, in a classroom or children's room-these cubes fit anywhere. Its rich Warm Cherry finish shows subtle wood grain and is sure to please and coordinates with the rest of the Niche line. No tools LockDowel assembly allows pieces to simply snap together and lock into place for a sturdy, hassle-free build in less than 2 minutes. No more searching for the right size screwdriver or dropping tiny screws. Just snap into place and go. Less hardware and fewer small parts means less plastic packaging and less waste. Arrange and rearrange the Foldable Fabric Bins for a fresh, new custom look whenever you like. Color: Cherry/ Teal.