Create a peaceful, meditative atmosphere even in an urban jungle as you rejuvenate with Hi-Line's natural style fountains. Feel like you are sitting next to a majestic mountain stream in the great outdoors all while relaxing in your own lush garden or home. The sound of birds frolicking to the running water will create the tranquil environment of everyone's envy. With the water gently cascading over natural-looking stone, Hi-Line's cascading fountain is sure to be a vivid focal point to your indoor or outdoor dé£¯r. Hi-Line Gift 20-in H Resin Planter Fountain Outdoor Fountain in Gray | 79363