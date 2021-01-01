As Iron Man once said, \"I love you 3000\" Let your rustic-styled home illuminate infinite love and soft, romantic chimes all year long with this sweet set of large gold metal heart windchimes This set comes with three heart-shaped iron windchimes with small hanging ropes in weathered gold finish Made of iron material - durable and heat-resistant This item comes shipped in one carton Items come with hanging rope for easy and secure mounting Suitable for indoor and outdoor use Made in India This set includes 3 windchime Rustic Design Grayson Lane Grayson Lane Set of 3 20-in , 17-in , 12-in Rustic Windchime Gold Metal | 26842