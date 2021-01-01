From caroline's treasures
Caroline's Treasures 20-fl oz Stainless Steel-Cup | CK4286TBL20
20 oz Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug with reusable Metal Straw. This popular tumbler design is great for both men and women. 100% BPA and Phthalate Free. - Full top to bottom color artwork- Easy-to-grasp shape - Secure slide lid with easy opening - Stainless steel construction - Hand wash - Includes metal straw. Help save the planet by using our reusable Tumblers as well by reducing the use of plastic water bottles. Gift boxed and ready to wrap for a present. Caroline's Treasures 20-fl oz Stainless Steel-Cup | CK4286TBL20