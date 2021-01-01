From caroline's treasures

Caroline's Treasures 20-fl oz Stainless Steel-Cup | CK4286TBL20

$28.43
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

20 oz Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug with reusable Metal Straw. This popular tumbler design is great for both men and women. 100% BPA and Phthalate Free. - Full top to bottom color artwork- Easy-to-grasp shape - Secure slide lid with easy opening - Stainless steel construction - Hand wash - Includes metal straw. Help save the planet by using our reusable Tumblers as well by reducing the use of plastic water bottles. Gift boxed and ready to wrap for a present. Caroline's Treasures 20-fl oz Stainless Steel-Cup | CK4286TBL20

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com