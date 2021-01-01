20-BB 1.5" Whole House Water Filter System

This Pentek 20 Big Blue filter housing with pressure relief is suitable for high-flow and heavy sediment applications. The sump is made of reinforced polypropylene for strength and resistance to chemicals, and the cap is made of high-flow polypropylene (HFPP) for stiffness. The cap has 1.5" female National Pipe Thread Taper (NPT) threaded input and output connections and a nitrile butadiene rubber (Buna-N) O-ring to ensure a watertight seal. A pressure relief button on the inlet side of the cap releases pressure in the housing for changing filter cartridges. The housing can be used with a filter cartridge (sold separately). It has an initial pressure drop of 1 pound per square inch (psi) at a flow rate of 20 gallons per minute (gpm), a maximum operating pressure of 90 psi, and a maximum operating temperature of 100 degrees F (37.8 degrees C). This filter housing meets National Sanitation Foundation/American National Standards Institute (NSF/ANSI) standard 42 for quality assurance, and is for use in various high-flow applications, including residential drinking water filtration, food service, and irrigation, among others. The vertical distance from lowest to highest point; the horizontal distance from left to right; the horizontal distance from front to back. Water filters remove undesirable particles, chemicals, and microorganisms from water by means of a semipermeable barrier, adsorption, or biological processes. They are made of densely packed synthetic or natural fibers that trap suspended particles, materials that block microbes or adsorb unwanted chemicals, or substances that cause a chemical change, such as acid neutralization. For most residential, commercial, and industrial applications, water filters are manufactured in the form of replaceable cartridges that fit inside permanent housings. Filtration systems typically consist of a series of two or more types of filters, each designed to remove different contaminants. The performance of filters is measured by the minimum particle size that is blocked, the percentage of particles or microorganisms that are removed, the downstream concentration of unwanted chemicals, the maximum flow rate, and the amount of water that can be filtered before the filter must be replaced. Water filters are used in a wide range of applications, including drinking water purification, swimming pools, industrial processes, and irrigation, among others. Pentair manufactures industrial, commercial, and residential water filtration components and systems. The company, founded in 1966 and headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, meets International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards 9001 and 14001 for quality assurance.