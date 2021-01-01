Grohe 20 390 Parkfield Widespread Bathroom Faucet with SilkMove and QuickFix Tec Warm Brushed Nickel Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Grohe 20 390 Parkfield Widespread Bathroom Faucet with SilkMove and QuickFix Tec Product Features:Faucet body constructed of solid brassCovered under Grohe's limited lifetime warrantyGrohe faucets are exclusively engineered in GermanyFinishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use - finish covered under lifetime warrantyPressure resistant flexible connection hosesDouble handle operation - handles rest on 1/4 turn valvesADA compliant - complies with the standards set froth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for bathroom faucetsLow lead compliant - meeting federal and stat regulations for lead contentWaterSense Certified product - using at least 30% less water than standard 2.2 GPM faucets, while still meeting strict performance guidelinesDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsProduct Technologies / Benefits:Starlight Finish: Continuously improving over the last 70 years Grohe's unique plating process has been refined to produce and immaculate shiny surface that is recognized as one of the best surface finishes the world over. Grohe plates sub layers of copper and/or nickel to ensure that a completely non-porous, immaculate surface awaits the chrome layer. This deep, even layered chrome surface creates a luminous and mirror like sheen.SilkMove Cartridge: The rich and smooth handling of our single lever faucets conveys pure quality. As you change the temperature from hot to cold, one ceramic disc glides effortlessly across the other with absolute precision. These cartridges are manufactured in a high-tech process and feature discs made from a space-proven ceramic alloy. The SilkMove cartridge is yet another example of design and technology fusing to bring you an enhanced water experience.QuickFix Plus: Precision engineering has enabled Grohe to simplify the installation process by reducing the complexity and number of parts required to fit a product. This installer-focused technology can reduce installation times by up to 50%, saving both time and money.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 6-3/8" (measured from counter top to the highest part of the faucet)Spout Height: 4-5/16" (measured from the counter top to the spout outlet)Spout Reach: 5-1/16" (measured from the center of the faucet base to the center of the spout outlet)Installation Type: WidespreadNumber of Holes Required for Installation: 3Faucet Centers (Distance Between Handle Installation Holes: 5-1/2"-17-1/4" (Adjustable)Flow Rate: 1.5 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-3/16"2 handles included with faucetVariations:20 390: This Model20 391: Centerset version of this model23 305: Single hole version of this modelAbout Grohe:At Grohe, design goes deeper than just aesthetic trappings. It is a quality feature and is targeted toward the perfect synthesis of form and function. The result is joyous experience you have every time you use one of their products. Grohe subscribes to a straight forward and consumer-centric design philosophy; grounded in the belief that good design must transcend form and function to create an emotional bond with its users. With a reputation built on performance and longevity, Grohe products are sure to surprise and delight users with every interaction for years of unsurpassed performance. With Grohe's specialist knowledge it is second to none as they continue to push boundaries, challenge pre-conceptions and create new and exciting ways for their customers to enjoy water. Double Handle Warm Brushed Nickel