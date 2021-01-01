Grohe 20 225 1 BauLoop 1.2 GPM Widespread 2 Handle M Size Bathroom Faucet - Drain Included Starlight Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Grohe 20 225 1 BauLoop 1.2 GPM Widespread 2 Handle M Size Bathroom Faucet - Drain Included The BauLoop widespread bathroom faucet from Grohe is defined by its sleek, cosmopolitan profile and innovative German engineering. With its unique slanted spout, BauLoop is designed to enhance comfort by directing water flow at an outward angle for easier use and accessibility. Combining practicality and safety, the BauLoop faucet has an inner waterway that guides water through a safe, separate channel, ensuring water never comes into contact with lead or nickel. For added safety, BauLoop features Grohe CoolTouch technology to effectively prevent accidental scalding. The BauLoop faucet collection is an exceptional value, delivering superior design and the advanced technology that are hallmarks of every Grohe faucet. Grohe 20 225 Features: Three hole installation Cosmopolitan design and dependable German engineering Includes faucet, pop up drain, and two lever handles Grohe Zero inner waterway safely channels water to prevent contact with lead or nickel, increasing confidence in the quality of the water Grohe CoolTouch technology is an effective safety feature that eliminates accidental scalding Solid brass faucet and metal lever handles for superior durability Double Handle Starlight Chrome