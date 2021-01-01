Grohe 20 191 A Allure 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with SilkMove Technology - Free Metal Pop-Up Drain Assembly with purchase Starlight Chrome

Grohe 20 191 A Allure 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with SilkMove Technology - Free Metal Pop-Up Drain Assembly with purchase Product Features:Faucet body constructed of solid brassCovered under Grohe's limited lifetime warrantyGrohe faucets are exclusively engineered in GermanyFinishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use - finish covered under lifetime warrantyPressure resistant flexible connection hosesDouble handle operation - handles rest on 1/4 turn valvesADA compliant - complies with the standards set froth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for bathroom faucetsDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsProduct Technologies / Benefits:Starlight Finish: Grohe plates sub layers of copper and/or nickel to ensure that a completely non-porous, immaculate surface awaits the chrome layer. This deep, even layered chrome surface creates a luminous and mirror like sheen.SilkMove Cartridge: As you change the temperature from hot to cold, one ceramic disc glides effortlessly across the other with absolute precision. These cartridges are manufactured in a high-tech process and feature discs made from a space-proven ceramic alloy.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 9-1/16" (measured from counter top to the highest part of the faucet)Spout Height: 7-1/2" (measured from the counter top to the spout outlet)Spout Reach: 6-5/16" (measured from the center of the faucet base to the center of the spout outlet)Installation Type: WidespreadNumber of Holes Required for Installation: 3Faucet Centers (Distance Between Handle Installation Holes: 6-5/16"-22-7/16" (Adjustable)Flow Rate: 1.2 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-3/16"2 handles included with faucetVariations:20 191 A: This Model20 191: This model with 1.5 GPM flow rate19 300 A: Wall-mounted version of this model20 148 A: Widespread version of this model with cross handles23 077 A: Single hole version of this model Double Handle Starlight Chrome