Shason Textile (2 Yards Precut) Special Occasion Costume Satin Precut Fabric, Turquoise (Pack of 3)

Shason Textiles presents the elegant Polyester Satin fabric, 2 Yard Precut 72/60” Wide. The weight of the fabric is 80gsm. When you want your fabric-based projects to be shimmery and bright, the Costume Satin is your choice. With a 100% polyester composition and a huge range of colors to pick from, this satin fabric is perfect for stage costumes, special occasion apparel and more. Perfect for beginner and advanced craft makers. Satin fabric is commonly used in apparel, women’s lingerie, nightgowns, blouses, evening dresses, neckties, pointe shoes for ballet, outdoor and indoor designs, curtains, table linens, upholstery, bedsheets.