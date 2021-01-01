Apple iphone 7/8/se2 design cases. Neon LED light builts in and shines with 3 colors (red, green, blue). This high quality, unique design cases also offers a LED effect stops itself after 40 Seconds to prevent over usage and a The stars and glitter powders inside the phone case can flow freely when shake. The particular product further has a The liquid effectively slow down the stars and the glitter sand powder which gives you a better visual effect and a Stylish and sleek protection with full access to all ports, buttons, and cameras This 2 x iphone 7/8/se2 case with flowing glitter and led effect in yellow for use with apple iphone 7/8/se2 2-pack! is a great design cases,protective covers multipack item at a reduced price under $20 you can't miss. This item is brand new, unopened and sealed in its original factory box. Its dimensions are 0.45 x 5.23 x 2.80 inches and it weighs 0.36 lbs. This 2 x iphone 7/8/se2 case with flowing glitter and led effect in yellow for use with apple iphone 7/8/se2 2-pack! is a design cases item from our protective covers multipack collections which comes with a full satisfaction guarantee.