2 X 5W Mini Bluetooth Sound Bar Wired and Wireless Home Theater Audio for Cell PhoneTabletProjector and Support TV with AUXRCA Output Remote.

Space-Saving Design - Ultra Slim, Sleek Sound Bar, letting users play what they want without sacrificing valuable desk space Built-in Bluetooth and Microphone - Lets you lose the wires and listen to your music or answering calls with a tap of a finger Wireless Remote - convenient for volume, input and audio controls Multi-Modes Speaker - This soundbar is with 2.0 CH multimedia speaker system. It can stream your music through bluetooth function/3.5mm line-in jack/TF Card, perfect for home, dorm room, kitchen, bathroom, car, parties What You Get - Bluetooth Small Soundbar Speaker, Micro USB cable, 3.5mm AUX audio cable, RCA cable, user manual, Remote Control, backed by Our 12-month warranty and friendly customer service