From luvable friends
2 x 35 Business Cards Sure Feed Technology for Inkjet Printers 1000 Cards 8471 Matte White
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Easily personalize business cards calling cards RSVP cards and more with free templates and designs at /templates Only cards feature proprietary Sure Feed technology to deliver a more reliable feed through your printer preventing misalignments and jams Multiple precise cuts are used to leave behind a smooth border around each business card Cut from premium business card paper with a weight of 80lbs / 216gsm Printable business cards compatible with inkjet printers Get outstanding quality without the wait. Free templates available online. 1,000 cards, 10 to a sheet, 2' x 3 1/2' Convenient do-it-yourself cards mean that you can make changes and print new cards at a moment's notice. Heavyweight, high-quality card stock for a lasting professional appearance. For use with inkjet printers.