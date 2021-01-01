25.2‘’ Wide Tufted Polyester Recessed Arm Wingback Chair

Perfect for rounding out your home with a handy perch, an accent chair like this is a great option curling up with a good book or settling in for a TV binge, while also lending your space an on-trend look. Recessed arms, a wingback, and button tufting round this piece out with eye-catching mid-century-inspired touches.It has a metal frame that sits on flared rubberwood dowel legs, plus button tufting across its velvet-upholstered on seat cushion Body Fabric: Teal 100% Polyester