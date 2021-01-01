Highwood USA 2 Weatherly Garden Chairs with 1 Square Side Table

Welcome to highwood®. Welcome to relaxation. We are proud to offer the wood-replacement material of choice, as used in America’s largest theme parks, coastal resorts and hot-tub cabinets…now available for your own backyard! These patio chairs have all the clean lines that the Weatherly Collection is known for. The relaxed, yet bold styling makes a statement without overwhelming the environment. The distinctive chairs make a dramatic statement in any environment. The set pairs two chairs with our extremely popular square side table so that you can chat with a friend over an ice cold lemonade. Adorn the chair with your favorite outdoor pillow or seasonal accouterments like a pumpkin, scarecrow, statue, or snowman. Set includes 2 Weatherly Garden Chairs and 1 Square Side Table. The proprietary Highwood marine-grade lumber used in this product offers the most realistic look of natural wood WITHOUT the headaches of maintaining or replacing every few seasons. Simply wash your highwood® furniture to remove any dirt or grime. Explore the entire line of highwood® products to coordinate other beautiful, durable products that will make your outdoor living space the envy of the neighborhood. Still not sure? Request a free product swatch so you can view the color and composition in person. This product is assembled with 304-grade stainless steel hardware and comes with the assurance of a manufacturer’s 12-year residential limited warranty. The chair has been load-tested, per ASTM 1561-03 (2008) standard for outdoor plastic furniture, and has a 500-pound weight capacity. Some assembly is required (see assembly guide) and assembled set dimensions are 80"W x 35"H x 25"D (81lbs).