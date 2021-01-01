27" X 22" X 49" 2-Tone Brown PU Fabric Cherry Oak Poly Resin Upholstery Side Chair (Set-2)

This incredible dining showpiece will effortlessly elevate the decoration in your room! Our lovely side chair is constructed with sturdy wood and poly resin materials. It is exquisitely chiseled, and smoothly streamlined for any modern setting. This chair boasts of excellent upholstery both for the seats and backrest. It is wrapped in an alluring 2-tone brown PU and fabric so you can enjoy maximum softness and warmth. This dainty chair stands on solid wooden legs at the dimension of 27 by 22 by 49 inches. It is certain to make an impressive statement of style and good taste. Product quality and longevity is assured.