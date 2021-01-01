11.8"W 2-Tier Spice Rack

2-Tier Spice Rack Organizer for Countertop,This spice rack is made up of three layers of materials. The innermost layer is high-quality stainless steel, very sturdy and durable. The middle layer is a specially processed material, which can prevent rust and moisture. And the outermost layer is piano paint, which makes the surface of your spice rack smoother and easier to clean. The classic black color can perfectly match various styles of kitchens.The size of the spice rack is 11.8 x 8.6 x 16.5 inches, so it is suitable to put it on the kitchen countertop, dining table or other countertops. You can also install it on the wall, it will only take up a little space.The spice rack is divided into two layers, the upper layer is narrow, and is used to hold small spice bottles and knives; the lower layer is relatively large, which can hold large bottles of spice. The spice rack has four adjustable feet to ensure its stability.Put the spices and knives in this spice rack, you can have a neat and orderly kitchen countertop, bid farewell to the messy kitchen and the troubles of not finding spices.Put cans, tins, condiments and spices on the spice rack on the kitchen countertop, so you can easily see and use them when cooking or baking. Size: 16.5" H x 15.7" W x 8.6" D