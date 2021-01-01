2-tier Shoe Rack Bench Shoe Organizer With Storage Padded Cushion Seat Wooden Shoe Shelf

Two-tier entryway shoe bench can hold 6-8 pairs shoes.Innovative flip cover drawers provide storage space for shoes, socks, keys, shoe cleaner kit or other sundries. Fits well in hallway, entryway, foyer, living room,bedroom etc.The simple and stylish shoe storage bench is suitable for all kinds of family decoration styles. Shoe bench is made of fiberboard. And seat cushion is made of quality sponge which is soft and comfortable for sitting on. The Entryway bench holds up more than 250 Lbs. Detailed instructions, all hardware and assembly tools are included, Setup takes only minutes