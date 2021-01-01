2 Tier Shelf Pieria Hall Tree, Expresso Finish

Advertisement
Country : China(Taiwan)Include : Hall Tree * 1Product Size : 32""L x 15""W x 66""HSeat Size : 30"" x 13"" x 20""HAssembly Required : YesStyle : TransitionalRomance : -Product Details : KD: 2 Cloth Rods Included: 5 Metal Hooks: Recommanded Numbers of Shoes: 6 pairsColor : Expresso FinishMaterials : Wood(Pine)Storage : 2 Tier ShelfStorage & Clearance Dimensions : Floor Clearance: 3"", Clothing Rod: 30""WNW CTN (LBS) : 20Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs) : Seat: 150 lbs Hooks: 5 lbs Cloth Rod: 18 lbs