16" 2 Tier Outdoor Fountain with LED Lights Tan - Teamson Home

Turn your home's outdoor area into a relaxing oasis with the Teamson Home 2-Tier Outdoor Waterfall Fountain with LED Lights. This outdoor waterfall fountain features 2 tiers and a classic geometric design with intricate details for a tranquil and soothing addition to your porch, backyard, or lawn. Constructed from durable polyresin with a natural look and realistic textures, the fountain is weatherproof, rust-resistant, and resilient. The built-in LED light keeps this fountain illuminated for a magical display. This outdoor fountain will bring a touch of natural beauty to your space. Relax to the sounds of the peaceful water flow as it trickles down from the top tier to the basin below for a peaceful escape. For convenient setup, the fountain includes a pump and all necessary parts for installation without the need to purchase additional hardware. This outdoor fountain measures 20.28" x 20.28" x 16.34" to easily fit in almost any outdoor space. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of quality design collections and pieces for the home including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, and accessories.