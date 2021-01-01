2 Tier Fruit Basket With Mango Wood Base, Stylish, Durable And Vegetable Storage Rack, Perfect Hanging Wire Bowl For Kitchens, Dining Rooms And Pantri

Our fruit baskets are made of premium high-quality materials providing you with a long-lasting durability. Our kitchen baskets for storage are rust resistant and coated with safe coating powder which provides you with a safe and healthy option. Our 02 tiered metal fruit basket has a strong base made of mango wood and the two open bowls allow you to conveniently store all your vegetables, fruits, breads, pastries, non-refrigerated items and other storage items in a single place. The stacked bowl arrangement provides an easy access to your stored items and the open spaces present in our metal basket provides proper ventilation so that your fruits and vegetables ripen evenly.Our kitchen baskets for storage can be easily assembled and does not require any expertise or special tools while fixing them. Our fruit storage bowl is lightweight, versatile and can be converted into a single tier without any hassle. Hang our vegetable storage basket in your kitchen or pantry with the circle loop provided at the top of the stem. Our fruit basket for kitchen table also serves as a perfect gift for your family members, neighbours, colleagues, friends and loved ones on special occasions such as house warming functions, New Year, Christmas, Thanksgiving, wedding anniversary and on any other festive/holiday season.