2 Tier Dish Rack, Our Large Stainless Steel Dish Drying Rack With Drainboard Set For Kitchen Counter, Dish Drainer With Utensil Holder, Knife Holder A

2-tier large capacity dish rack and drainboard setFree up 30% of the counter space and create a neat and clean kitchen!The 2-story design uses vertical space to free up more counter space for your small kitchen.Composed of heavy-duty stainless steel, it is strong, rust-proof, scratch-resistant, and meets commodity safety-level applications.The 3 movable drainage plates capture every drop of water without worrying about wetting the counter.Multi-function dish racks, reasonable classification and drying of pots, pans, knives and forks and other kitchen utensils, so that your kitchen is organized.