2-Tier Computer Monitor Stand, Black

This is a two shelf monitor stand that is the perfect size for any space. It's black, sleek, and fits almost any monitor size with a little shelf below for a little something (Think, books. printer paper. hmmm). Not only is it stylish, it's eco-friendly. talk about a bang for your buck and bragging rights if you are into that sort of thing (ahem, karma!). All products are sustainable and non-toxic because who wants to get sick from their furniture!