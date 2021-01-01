2-Tier 6 Pair Shoe Storage Bench

Feature: 100% Brand new and high quality Material: MDF+ cotton and linen Color: Warm White Size: 80x30x42cm/31.5x11.8x16.5in Weight: 10.35kg/22.77lb Package Content: 1 x Change shoe bench 2x DrawerFeatures:Fits well in hallway, entryway, foyer, bedroom etc.The top seat cushion is padded with a soft and high-resilience sponge which provides you a comfortable seat for changing shoes.Great for home or office. Supports up to 550 lbs. Super sturdy.The product has been rigorously tested, carrying a certain weight or placed for a period of time without deformation and bendingProduct Type: Shoe Storage BenchPrimary Material: Fabric;Manufactured woodPrimary Material Details: MDF + Cotton and LinenFinish: Warm White/BrownWood Species: Doors Included: NoMount Type: FreestandingPairs of Shoes Capacity: 6Shelves Included: YesNumber of Shelves: 2Adjustable Shelves: Drawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: 2Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: Closed Back: Stackable: NoRotating: NoWall Mount Included: NoCompatible Wall Mount Part Number: Bins Included: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDrop Front Shoe Box: NoSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoUSDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: SFI Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 16.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 31.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 11.8Overall Product Weight: 22.02Drawers: YesDrawer Height - Top to Bottom: 6.7Drawer Width - Side to Side: 7.87Drawer Depth - Front to Back: Shelves: YesShelf Width - Side to Side: Shelf Height - Top to Bottom: Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Individual Shoe Cubby Holes: NoShoe Compartment Height - Top to Bottom: Shoe Compartment Width - Side to Side: Shoe Compartment Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Level of Assembly: Full Assembly NeededAdult Assembly Required: YesTools Needed for Assembly: Estimated Time to Assemble: Suggested Number of People: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: Installation Required: NoWarranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Commercial Warranty: Yes