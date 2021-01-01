From taggies
2 Thermo Armor Silicone Coated Fiberglass Fire Sleeve 5 Feet RedOrange
Size: 2' Quantity: 5 Feet Color: Red / Orange (size is ID and is approximate, can vary +/- 3mm) Inner Sleeve: Fiberglass Coating Material: Silicone Operating Temp: -50C - 260C Flammability: VW-1 Used to protect fuel lines, hydraulic and oil lines from heat and to prolong the life of wiring and hoses in case of fire so that critical systems can function longer in the aviation and marine fields Voltage: 7.0KV RoHS Certified