Shop Succulents 2 in. Green Succulent (Collection of 20)

The Green Succulent Collection offers a sense of invigorating renewal boasting a spectrum of green tones. This collection includes 20 stunning succulent. Each succulent is hand selected to show off the various textures, forms, and wide array of greens succulents produce. Plants may vary from pictures as plants are selected based on season, size, health, and readiness. All Home Botanicals packs include a plant reference guide (QR Code) in every package. Each order is meticulously packaged in Home Botanicals retail packaging which makes this pack a perfect gift. This pack will include only green toned succulents. Succulents come fully rooted in their square, 2 in. pots. All orders come with care instructions. Our premium Green packs make incredible favors for weddings, baby showers, and events that will light up a room. Please be sure to promptly remove the plants completely from their boxes upon arrival. Often times the plants will need a little water, sun, and some loose soil gently brushed from leaves after transit (1500).