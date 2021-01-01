Petsfit 2-Story Weatherproof Outdoor Cat House, Gray

Your kitty can have lots of outdoor time—rain or shine—with the Petsfit 2-Story Weatherproof Outdoor Cat House. This two-story kitty condo features an acrylic door and an asphalt roof—designed to help to keep your kitty dry and warm in rain, wind and snow. It features two doors so your feline friend can come and go as he fancies. The top of the condo can also be opened for easier cleaning. This roomy condo is even ideal for two or three kitties under 15 pounds to enjoy. This easy-to-assemble cat shelter makes a purr-fect addition to your backyard—and one your favorite feline will adore!