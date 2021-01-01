TPI Corporation 29.5"H 2 Speed Pedestal Fan, Gray (MB24-DF)

TPI Corporation Mini blower fan measures 29 1/2" x 28 1/2" x 14 1/4" and comes with 24" blade, permanent split capacitor and high density polyethylene housing. Fan has completely enclosed motor that permits mini-blower to use in dirty environments..Power capacity: 1/4 hp; Voltage: 120 V; Single phase; Amps: 2.2 A.Pedestal mount.Weight: 52 lbs..Cord length: 10'.Control type: On/off.Permanently lubricated.Totally enclosed motor allows the mini-blower to be used in dirty or dusty environments.Corrosion and dent proof high density polyethylene housing, permanent split capacitor.Testing and approvals: OSHA, UL.Cable marking: SJT; Total no. of conductors: 3.Spiral, wire front and rear guards.Flow: 5000.00 CFM (min), 6800.00 CFM (max).Blade size: 24".Material: Aluminum blade.Speed: 1070 rpm, 1140 rpm.Warranty: 1 year limited.No. of speeds: 2.Pedestal mount permanently lubricated with 10' cord length blower mini blower fan, totally enclosed motor allows the mini-blower to be used in dirty or dusty environments.