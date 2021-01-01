Symple Stuff 2 Slice Swineford Extra Wide Slot Toaster

Features:Frozen function: controls for frozen items and to end toastingExtra lift: the lever lifts toast so its safely in reachKeep the counter clean and the kitchen smelling freshFind the right shade for everyone's taste. The time selector knob ranges from 1-7.Fast toasting with precise results thanks to 850-watts of powerNSF Certified: NoToaster Details: YesNumber of Slices: 2-SliceFinish: Toaster Features: Wide Slot Cooking Modes: ToastAuto Shut Off: YesPrimary Material: Stainless SteelWattage: 850Toaster Cover Details: NoMaterial: Compatible Toaster Height: Compatible Toaster Width: Compatible Toaster Length: Toaster Cover Care: Plug-In: YesPlug Type: Adapter Type: Retro Style: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePFOA Free: YesPTFE Free: YesCheap: NoDorm SKU: YesBest: NoModel Name / Number: NoSpecific Model in Product Name: Spefications:ADA Compliant: NoISO 14001 Certified: YesISO 9001 Certified: YesUSDA Compliant: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoUL Listed: YesISTA 1A Certified: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoFIRA Certified: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: GSA Approved: NocETL Listed: NoISO 14000 Certified: YesCSA Certified: NocUL Listed: NoISO 9000 Certified: YesSCS Certified: NoETL Listed: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoFire Rated: YesEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 8Overall Width - Side to Side: 12Overall Depth - Front to Back (Color: Black): 8Overall Depth - Front to Back (Color: Red): 7.5Overall Product Weight: 2.6Toasting Slot Height - Top to Bottom (Color: Black): 8Toasting Slot Height - Top to Bottom (Color: Red): 7.5Toasting Slot Height - Top to Bottom: Toasting Slot Width - Side to Side (Color: Black): 5.5Toasting Slot Width - Side to Side (Color: Red): 1.5Toasting Slot Width - Side to Side: Toasting Slot Depth - Front to Back (Color: Black): 5.5Toasting Slot Depth - Front to Back (Color: Red): 7.5Toasting Slot Depth - Front to Back: Cord Length: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Color: Black