2-Shelf Wire Garage Wall Storage System

This 2 Pack Wall Shelf will give you the storage space you need for a variety of things. It's easy to install and only requires one person. This Muscle Rack wall shelf is with sturdy steel construction and a black powder-coated finish. It has a weight capacity of up to 250 lbs per shelf with 500 lbs total. This makes it ideal for storing multiple items including heavy ones. This heavy-duty wall shelf comes in a pack of two, giving you twice as much storage space. It's suitable for securing to either wall studs or solid concrete.