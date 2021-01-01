2 Set Black Small Wall Planter Wall Decor Geometric Planter Hanging Plant Hanger Succulent Planter Wall Planter Indoor

Best Quality Guranteed. Simple style planter create a young and fresh look for your home and office! perfect vessel for Succulent, Cactus and Air Plants. Ideal garden decoration, patio decoration, gift, home decor, office decor. This ceramic plant holder can be easily hanged anywhere indoor and decorate walls in your home. Life is better with succulents! succulent can be everywhere window sills, desks, counters, bathrooms! The size is ideal size for placing succulents, cacti, air plants or other small plants, including air plants.6.This triangle ceramic plant holder can be easily hanged anywhere indoor and decorate walls in your home. These ceramic wall planter will bring a modern style to your home. The versatile wall planter can be installed anywhere for display and storage - You can add visual interest to your walls with these air plants holders. Use it to enhance your home dcor, office dcor, bathroom dcor, and more! These wall planter can be easily h