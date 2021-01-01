From uxcell
uxcell 2 Poles 50A 400V Low-voltage Miniature Circuit Breaker Din Rail Mount DZ47-63 C50
Advertisement
Rated Circuit Breaking Capacity: 4000A; Rated Voltage: 400V Rated Current: 50A; Model: DZ47-63 C50; Number of Pole:2 Overall Size:79 x 36 x 74mm/3.11 x 1.42 x 2.91(L x W x H) ; Rail Mounting: 35mm DIN Rail Fast trip to ensure reliable operation of the load and prolong the life of electrical circuit breakers. It can also work as on-off switch for load circuits. Modular structure, can be easily installed on the DIN standard guide rail in distribution box, bistable locking clip, the installation more convenient. Suitable for isolation in accordance with industrial standards: IEC EC60898-1/GB10963.1.